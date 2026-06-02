UAE, Turkmen tech company discuss cooperation in AI and fintech

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The United Arab Emirates and a Turkmen technology company Ýyldyrym Bady discussed potential cooperation in artificial intelligence and financial technologies, Trend reports via the Embassy of UAE to Turkmenistan.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al-Hameli and the owners of Ýyldyrym Bady, a Turkmen company specializing in banking technologies and the application of artificial intelligence in mobile applications.

During the talks, the parties explored opportunities for cooperation in technology development and intelligent digital solutions. The discussions focused on prospects for collaboration in areas related to AI-powered applications and innovative financial technology products.

Earlier, in December 2025, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmet Al-Khay Khamad Al-Hammeli expressed his country’s willingness to double the trade turnover between the two countries in the coming years.

The non-oil trade nexus between Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates attained a substantial valuation of $1.8 billion in the fiscal year 2024, reflecting a remarkable 75% escalation relative to the preceding year, 2023. The UAE occupies a prominent position within Turkmenistan's trading ecosystem, securing the third spot in the initial three quarters of 2025.