TotalEnergies plans to apply new solutions at full dev't stage of energy supply to Absheron field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. TotalEnergies plans to implement new solutions at the full development stage of energy supply at the Absheron field, while also working on ambitious projects to provide electricity to existing production facilities, Senior Business Development Specialist for Renewable Energy at TotalEnergies, Chingiz Orujov, said, Trend reports.

Orujov made the remark during panel discussions within the framework of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku today.

He noted that electrification of oil and gas assets and expansion of the use of renewable energy sources are highly effective in terms of reducing emissions and optimizing costs.

The company's representative said that currently, the possibilities of generating electricity on Jeyran Island and its transmission to the Oil Rocks field are being investigated, and feasibility studies are being conducted in this regard.

According to him, electrification, especially with renewable energy sources, is a realistic and promising direction for Azerbaijan, as a number of green energy projects are already being integrated into the energy grid in the country, which will lead to a decrease in overall emissions.

"Grid electricity is expected to be lower-emission in the near future, which will allow both to reduce operating costs and minimize the carbon footprint.

According to him, as onshore facilities expand their access to the grid, it will become easier to obtain low-emission energy, which will create conditions for the elimination of serious difficulties in the field," he added.

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