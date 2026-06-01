Netherlands signals readiness for global energy co-op in offshore wind and hydrogen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Netherlands has expressed its readiness to enhance international cooperation in the areas of offshore wind energy, hydrogen, and the protection of underwater energy infrastructure, Bernhard Kelkes, Special Envoy for Connectivity at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the ministerial plenary session titled “International Cooperation for a Resilient and Diversified Energy Future,” held within the framework of Baku Energy Week.

According to Kelkes, ensuring energy security necessitates the diversification of supply sources and routes, as risks may arise in multiple regions globally.

“We are also committed to diversifying sources and routes. Following the reduction of Russian gas supplies, we rapidly transitioned to LNG imports and developed the necessary infrastructure, facilitated by our maritime access,” he noted.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs envoy further emphasized that the Netherlands is actively advancing expertise in offshore wind energy and is prepared to share its experience in constructing and maintaining such facilities with other nations.

Additionally, he highlighted the prospects for hydrogen energy development, noting that Europe’s demand for green hydrogen exceeds its domestic production capacity, thereby creating opportunities for international cooperation, including with Africa, Latin America, and the Caspian region.