Kazakhstan's IT market enters Dealroom's top 10 fastest-growing startup ecosystems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Kazakhstan has entered the global top 10 fastest-growing startup ecosystems in the Rising Stars category of Dealroom.co's Global Tech Ecosystem Index 2026, reflecting the country's growing investment appeal and strengthening position as a technology hub in Central Asia, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

According to the Ministry, the result was achieved through long-term efforts to develop IT entrepreneurship and build a support ecosystem for technology companies, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said the recognition confirms that Kazakhstan's technology sector is becoming an increasingly visible player in the global innovation landscape.

He noted that the country is creating favorable conditions for scaling technology projects and attracting international investors, helping local startups expand into foreign markets and integrate into the global venture ecosystem.

The ranking was published by analytical platform Dealroom.co as part of its Global Tech Ecosystem Index 2026. Dealroom is widely regarded as one of the leading global data providers tracking startup ecosystems, venture capital activity and technology companies, alongside platforms such as Crunchbase and PitchBook.

The index evaluates 325 cities across 77 countries using quantitative indicators including venture capital volumes, company valuations and patent activity. The Rising Stars category focuses on rapidly developing technology ecosystems and applies adjustments based on local GDP per capita and cost of living to measure innovation growth more accurately across emerging markets.