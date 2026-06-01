Netherlands sees potential for co-op with Azerbaijan in offshore wind energy (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Netherlands notes that there is significant potential for expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan, particularly in the fields of offshore wind energy and hydrogen energy, Bernhard Kelkes, Special Envoy for Connectivity at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, told Trend on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week.

According to him, the current level of cooperation between the two countries has the potential for further expansion, especially in the renewable energy sector.

“I think there is significant space for further improvement in cooperation. There are already certain contacts in the oil and gas sector, but in the renewable energy sector, especially offshore wind energy and hydrogen, we have much more to do. That is precisely why I am here today,” he noted.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry representative emphasized that the most promising areas of cooperation are offshore wind energy in the short term and hydrogen energy in the long term.

“Offshore wind energy is the focus of the immediate future, as there are already significant opportunities here. Hydrogen is a longer-term prospect,” he stated.

He added that the Netherlands is ready to share its expertise in the construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms, given the Caspian region’s high potential, as well as to develop cooperation in the field of hydrogen technologies.

In addition, the representative of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that a series of meetings with representatives of the Azerbaijani government, including the deputy ministers of transport and foreign affairs, as well as the minister of energy, is planned as part of the event.