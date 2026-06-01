KMG and MOL Group evaluate Phase-2 expansion at Rozhkovskoye gas field to boost daily output

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. KazMunayGas JSC (KMG) and Hungarian energy corporation MOL Group reviewed the operating performance and secondary development phases of the Rozhkovskoye gas and condensate field in the West Kazakhstan region during high-level talks in Baku, Trend reports via the company.

The review took place during a meeting between KMG Chairman of the Management Board Askhat Khasenov and MOL Group Executive Vice President for Exploration and Production Zsombor Marton.

The operational baseline at the Rozhkovskoye field currently consists of five active production wells. Production data generated at the end of 2025 shows a total extraction volume of 469 million cubic meters of raw gas and 344,000 tons of gas condensate.

Under the upcoming Phase-2 development framework, technical teams are executing operations to bring three additional suspended wells into active service. This intervention is engineered to stabilize the baseline gas production rate at 1.6 million cubic meters per day, with subsequent technical adjustments designed to increase daily output to 2 million cubic meters. Processed liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sourced from the field serves as a critical resource allocated to meet the domestic energy requirements of the population in the West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.