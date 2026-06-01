Iran-U.S. discussions and message exchange occur in environment of mistrust - Baghaei

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Discussions and the exchange of messages between Iran and the United States are being conducted in an environment of mistrust, Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, said during a press conference held in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran knew from the beginning that the discussions would take place in an atmosphere of mistrust. In this regard, diplomacy is not an alternative to power, and discussions and diplomacy are not the product of mutual trust between the parties. All of these are separate matters.

"In such an environment, the opposing side continuously changes its position. It puts forward new or contradictory demands and sends different and conflicting messages. Naturally, this situation results in the prolongation of the negotiation process," he noted.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.