Uzbekistan’s Fergana, Japan’s Tochigi forge path for investment and innovation co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 30. Governor of Uzbekistan's Fergana region Khayrullo Bozorov met with Governor of Japan's Tochigi Prefecture Tomikazu Fukuda during an official visit to Japan to discuss the expansion of regional cooperation and the advancement of joint investment and innovation initiatives, Trend reports via the Fergana Regional Administration.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic relations between Fergana and Tochigi, with discussions addressing industrial cooperation, agriculture, tourism, education, workforce development, and digital transformation.

Fukuda commended the recent business forum held between the two regions, characterizing it as a significant step toward enhanced bilateral cooperation. Bozorov expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended by the Japanese side and underscored the importance of further developing ties between Fergana and Tochigi within the broader context of expanding Uzbekistan–Japan relations.

Representatives of the Fergana region presented information on its investment opportunities, industrial zones, agricultural export potential, and human capital development initiatives. The Japanese side expressed interest in the region's ongoing reforms, improving business environment, and measures aimed at attracting foreign investment.

The parties examined prospects for cooperation in automotive manufacturing, industrial partnerships, the implementation of advanced agricultural technologies, tourism infrastructure development, and smart city projects. They also emphasized the importance of expanding business-to-business engagement, establishing sister-region partnerships, and organizing regular business forums and exchange programs.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to develop a long-term partnership framework and identify priority areas for practical cooperation. The parties further agreed to establish working groups tasked with preparing project proposals, while a delegation from Tochigi Prefecture was invited to visit the Fergana region.

Located north of Tokyo, Tochigi is one of Japan's leading industrial and agricultural regions, with strengths in automotive manufacturing, electronics, food processing, logistics, agriculture, and tourism. The prefecture ranks among Japan's top industrial producers and has remained the country's leading strawberry-growing region for more than five decades. Its historic shrines and temples in Nikko, including Nikko Toshogu Shrine, were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999.