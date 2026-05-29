US and Iran close to deal - J.D. Vance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. A peace agreement between the US and Iran has not been reached. But we are very close, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, both sides continue to work on this issue.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.