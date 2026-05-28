Our strength grows and our opportunities expand with each passing day - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Thanks to the “Iron Fist,” the unity of our people, the strength of our Army, and the blood and lives of our martyrs, we are here today, and from now on no one can displace us from here, said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with residents in the village of Boyuk Galaderesi in Shusha, Trend reports.

"On the contrary, our strength grows and our opportunities expand with each passing day. We are the voice of authority in the region.

We have been restoring these lands, towns, and villages devastated by the Armenians for five years now. And how are we doing it? It is unparalleled in the world. To accomplish this volume of work in just five years—only a strong state can do it. The foundation of this strong state is the unity between the people and the government.

As for you, I wish you nothing but good health from now on. Breathe this beautiful air, drink this beautiful water, and look at these beautiful landscapes so that your hearts find comfort and your souls find joy.

When I met with the people of Lachin, when we returned the first former displaced persons to the city of Lachin, I was sitting in such a way that this scenery was right before my eyes. I said, you know, we can see you from here. Behave yourselves," President Ilham Aliyev said.