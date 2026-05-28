U.S., Turkmenistan discuss expanding commercial and economic ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 28. The United States and Turkmenistan discussed expanding commercial cooperation and strengthening economic ties, Trend reports via the U.S. Department of State.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Washington, D.C.

The sides also emphasized the importance of deepening economic cooperation, expanding educational and cultural exchanges, and strengthening security collaboration.

Meanwhile, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Sarah B. Rogers is expected to visit Turkmenistan as part of a regional tour that will also include India, Nepal, and Uzbekistan from May 27 to June 10.

The trip will be Rogers' first visit to Central Asia since taking office in October 2025 and is expected to focus on public diplomacy, educational and cultural exchanges, and broader U.S. engagement with the region.