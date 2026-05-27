U.S. values partnership and people-to-people ties with Azerbaijan - embassy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. We value the strong partnership and people-to-people ties between the United States and Azerbaijan, the post of U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan on its official Facebook says, Trend reports.

The post has been issued by the diplomatic mission on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

"On behalf of the U.S. Embassy in Baku we would like to say Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating Gurban Bayram in Azerbaijan, and around the world. This special holiday reflects the values of compassion, generosity, and unity, while also highlighting Azerbaijan’s rich traditions of religious tolerance and multiculturalism. We value the strong partnership and people-to-people ties between the United States and Azerbaijan.

Happy Eid al-Adha!" the post reads.