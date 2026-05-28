EuroChem launches sulfuric acid facility in Kazakhstan under $1B fertilizer project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. EuroChem has launched a new sulfuric acid production plant in the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, marking the operational completion of the first phase of its massive $1 billion mineral fertilizer and chemical complex, Trend reports via KAZAKH INVEST.

The plant was officially inaugurated with the participation of Nurgazy Anuarbekov, Managing Director of National Company KAZAKH INVEST.

Under the venture's long-term operational roadmap, the newly commissioned facility is engineered to produce 800,000 tons of sulfuric acid annually. This intermediate output will serve as a foundational component for subsequent development phases, which plan to scale up total regional production to 1 million tons of high-grade mineral fertilizers per year once the chemical complex reaches full design capacity.

The multi-stage chemical cluster plans to generate substantial socioeconomic value for southern Kazakhstan by creating more than 1,200 permanent high-skilled jobs and expanding the country's downstream export potential within the regional agricultural supply chain.