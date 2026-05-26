King of Spain sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. King Felipe VI of Spain has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Mr. President,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Independence Day, I convey my most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency on behalf of the Government and people of Spain.

Mr. President, I wish you robust health, and to the beloved people of Azerbaijan, peace, prosperity, and progress,'' the letter reads.