Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening strategic cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar during his working visit to New York City, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed the current state and future prospects of the Azerbaijan–Pakistan strategic partnership, emphasizing the high level of political dialogue and brotherly ties between the two countries.

Views were also exchanged on expanding cooperation across economic, trade, energy, transport, defence industry, humanitarian and other areas, as well as on regional and international security affairs.