Uzbekistan’s Namangan enters Guinness World Records during Flower Festival

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 26. Uzbekistan’s Namangan region has been included in the Guinness World Records during the 65th International Flower Festival after establishing a record for the largest number of flowers planted by a single team within one month, Trend reports citing the regional administration.

The annual festival, organized jointly by Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee and the Namangan regional administration, is being held over a 50-day period and encompasses a broad program of cultural, educational, and tourism-related activities, including concerts, exhibitions, academic conferences, seminars, and business meetings.

In preparation for the festival, extensive landscaping and urban greening initiatives were implemented throughout the city and surrounding districts. More than 150 million flower seedlings were planted along streets, in parks, and across public spaces, further reinforcing Namangan’s reputation as the “City of Flowers” of Uzbekistan.

One of the central events of the festival was a large-scale flower planting campaign conducted in Alisher Navoi Park and adjacent areas, during which a single team planted approximately 30 million flower seedlings within one month.

This achievement secured Namangan a Guinness World Record in the category of the “Most flowers planted by a single team in one month.”

According to the organizers, the record reflects the масштаб and intensity of the region’s beautification efforts, as well as the active involvement of the local community in preparations for the festival.

This year’s festival is expected to attract approximately 1 million international tourists and around 7 million domestic visitors.

Participants and guests of the festival will also have the opportunity to experience Namangan’s cultural heritage, traditional crafts, national cuisine, and tourism potential, highlighting Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to promote regional tourism and hospitality.