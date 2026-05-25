Georgian President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Your Excellency, Dear Colleague,

On behalf of the Georgian people and myself, I have the honour to extend to Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The current strategic partnership between our countries represents a logical continuation of our longstanding historical ties. Your Excellency, your highly productive state visit to Georgia has provided a significant impetus for advancing our bilateral relations to a new stage of development. I am firmly convinced that cooperation grounded in good-neighbourly relations and a strong strategic partnership, including the joint implementation of projects of strategic importance, will bring prosperity not only to our peoples but also will contribute to strengthening peace and stability throughout the region.

On this festive day, I take the opportunity to convey my best wishes for your personal happiness and success in your endeavors, and for a peaceful and prosperous future for the friendly people of Azerbaijan,'' the letter reads.