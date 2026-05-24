Trump reassures Netanyahu on Iran nuclear issue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. U.S. President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the conversation, Trump stated that the result of the settlement of the conflict with Iran should be the cessation of the Iranian nuclear program.

Trump reportedly sought to reassure Netanyahu that the final agreement with Tehran would lead to a curtailment of its nuclear activities.

In turn, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel reserves the right to respond to any threats wherever they arise, including on Lebanese territory.