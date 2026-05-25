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National leader of Turkmen people sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 25 May 2026 11:34 (UTC +04:00)
National leader of Turkmen people sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: The Ministry of Justice of Turkmenistan
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I cordially congratulate you and the brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day!

It is with great satisfaction that I note the high level of mutually beneficial Turkmen-Azerbaijani cooperation successfully developing across various fields.. I am firmly convinced that our relations will continue to develop and strengthen for the benefit of our two brotherly nations.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, distinguished Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your highly responsible endeavors, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, I wish peace, progress, and continued prosperity," the letter reads.

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