Armenian PM announces opening of Akhalkalaki–Kars railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced the launch of the Akhalkalaki–Kars railway, Trend reports.

According to Pashinyan, the Akhalkalaki–Kars railway, as well as Azerbaijan’s railway infrastructure, is now open for Armenia’s import and export operations. He described it as an important milestone for the country’s economy.

The head of government noted that Armenia currently has railway connections with Russia via the territories of Georgia and Azerbaijan, as well as with China via Russia and Kazakhstan. Now, a new route through Georgia and Türkiye has been added to these directions, also providing connectivity with the European Union.

In addition, Pashinyan said that direct railway links between Armenia and Türkiye, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and in the future with Iran via Nakhchivan are expected to be launched in the near future.

He emphasized that the implementation of the TRIPP project will make these developments a reality in the foreseeable future.

