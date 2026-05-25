Companies from 45 countries to participate in Baku Energy Week exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Companies from 45 countries will participate in the exhibition held within the framework of Baku Energy Week, Bahruz Hidayatzade, Executive Director of Caspian Event Organisers, announced during a press conference dedicated to Baku Energy Week and the TransLogistica Caspian exhibition, Trend reports.

According to Hidayatzade, the event is being held for the 31st time this year and over the past decades has established itself as a recognized brand in the regional and global energy sector.

Hidayatzade noted that, consistent with previous years, Baku Energy Week will bring together high-ranking government officials from various nations alongside executives from global energy corporations.

He emphasized that the event will continue to serve as a vital platform for business and strategic dialogue, as well as the advancement of international cooperation.

The Executive Director revealed that for the first time this year, the opening of the Baku Energy Forum will take place on June 1 at the Baku Expo Center, while the subsequent sessions of the forum will be hosted at the Baku Congress Center.

He stated that the exhibition will feature companies from 45 countries, encompassing both international and domestic organizations.

Hidayatzade expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for supporting the event since its inception, as well as to SOCAR, the general partner of Baku Energy Week, and all event sponsors.

He also noted that a comprehensive business program has been scheduled within the framework of the event, featuring panel discussions, presentations, development sessions, and official document signing ceremonies.

Furthermore, the TransLogistica Caspian exhibition will run concurrently from June 1 to 3. Hidayatzade highlighted that this exhibition has evolved into an effective platform for addressing highly relevant regional issues in the fields of logistics and transport.