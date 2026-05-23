Azerbaijani minister names climate change among Caspian Sea's water level decrease reasons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Climate change ranks among the reasons for the decrease in the Caspian Sea's water level, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov said in an interview with Trend International News Agency and ARB24 TV channel.

The minister noted that the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has begun cooperation with the Caspian littoral states on various platforms.

"Looking back at history, we have repeatedly observed the decrease and increase in the water level of the Caspian Sea. The current decrease is not only due to climate change. Work is underway on various action plans. These plans are mainly based on adaptation mechanisms. Discussions are being held both within the framework of the Tehran Convention and through bilateral working groups.

For example, the first meeting of the bilateral working group with Kazakhstan was held in April, and discussions have already begun. Consequently, the solution of these issues should be ensured not only by one state, but by all Caspian littoral states through joint and consistent measures," he added.