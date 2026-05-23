Kyrgyzstan allocates funds to restore degraded pastures in 2026

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 23. Kyrgyzstan has allocated 50 million som ($571,755) from the state budget in 2026 to restore degraded and low-yield pastures, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

The funding was approved under the presidential decree "On measures for further development of the agro-industrial complex of the Kyrgyz Republic."

The implementation of the land restoration program is being carried out by the Service for Veterinary, Livestock Development, Pastures, and Forage.

The allocated budget was used for the procurement of a total of 186,440 kilograms of pasture grass seeds, including.

Following the results of the state tender, Alexander Golenkov and Adilet Anishev were selected as the official suppliers under the seed procurement contract.

The procured seeds are currently being distributed across the country’s regions for sowing activities.