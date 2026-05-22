Azerbaijani PM meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who is on a working visit to Ashgabat, met on May 22 with Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, Trend reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

Asadov conveyed greetings from President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the head of state of Turkmenistan.

Sardar Berdimuhamedov expressed his gratitude for President Ilham Aliyev’s greetings and asked him to convey his greetings to the President of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, based on mutual trust, is developing dynamically, and opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation in various areas were discussed.