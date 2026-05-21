Saipem and Petrobras sign MoU on oil and gas decommissioning in Brazil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Saipem and Petrobras have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a technical collaboration focused on evaluating and potentially developing integrated solutions for oil and gas decommissioning activities in Brazil, Trend reports via Saipem.

The agreement covers the decommissioning of offshore oil and gas infrastructure, including subsea systems and related facilities, with a particular focus on plug and abandonment (P&A) operations involving the permanent and safe closure of wells.

Under the MoU, the companies will establish a framework for technical and operational cooperation aimed at improving the efficiency, sustainability, and innovation of end-of-life infrastructure management.

As part of the collaboration, Saipem and Petrobras will assess potential partnerships with specialized companies and institutions involved in decommissioning activities. The partners will also work on developing and implementing new technologies, methodologies, and integrated solutions tailored to the sector.

The cooperation will further include the evaluation of logistical and operational options, such as the use of drilling rigs and vessels, while also seeking to optimize existing practices to address key technical and operational challenges associated with decommissioning projects.

The agreement is valid for one year and reflects the companies’ shared commitment to innovation, sustainable development, and compliance with legal and ethical standards in Brazil’s oil and gas industry.

The MoU is non-binding, meaning that any future projects or developments will be subject to separate agreements between the parties.