Ensuring seismic safety a top priority in Kyrgyzstan, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Ensuring seismic safety in buildings and structures is one of Kyrgyzstan’s main priorities, Talantbek Imanakun Uulu, Assistant Minister of Construction, Architecture, and Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic, made the remarks during the conference “Strengthening Urban Earthquake Preparedness and UN Solutions,” at the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

Imanakun Uulu noted that the country’s building codes provide a unified approach to design and construction, ensuring consistency across all structures.

“One of the main results of modernizing our regulatory framework is the introduction of peak soil acceleration maps. At the same time, modern calculations and design methods for seismically resistant construction have been developed. These methods increase the possibilities for multi-storey buildings,” he said.

He added that 1,918 residential areas have been equipped with peak acceleration parameters tailored to soil type and local conditions, strengthening overall building resilience.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.