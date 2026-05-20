Kazakhstan establishes Kurultai as new parliamentary body

Photo: Kazakhstan's Majilis (the lower house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 20. Kazakhstan has adopted a constitutional law creating the Kurultai, a new unicameral parliament, during a joint session of both chambers, Trend reports via the country's parliament.

The law defines the Kurultai’s role, regulates its activities, and clarifies the legal status of its deputies.

It also outlines how the new legislature will interact with the government, including reviewing candidates for ministerial positions, receiving activity reports from officials, and holding the Prime Minister accountable through regular presentations.

In addition, the Kurultai will gain authority to participate in Supreme Court appointments based on presidential proposals and will have a role in lifting the immunity of judges in Kazakhstan’s highest courts.

The Kurultai is expected to begin operations on September 1, 2026, following the national elections.