Azerbaijan reveals details on progress of renewable energy project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. An 8 gigawatt renewable energy project is underway in Azerbaijan, 2 gigawatts of which will be connected to the system next year, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at an event "Cities at the heart of connectivity: Urban reconstruction and regional cooperation" within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

"This process means not only an increase in energy production, but also a new industrial transformation and an annual reduction of about 2.4 million tons of emissions," the minister said.

According to Shahbazov, power lines, transport corridors, fiber-optic networks and electrical interconnectors are becoming new "arteries" of the global system, and the 21st century is already characterized as the "century of connectivity."

The minister noted that connectivity today means not only infrastructure and trade, but also sustainability, stability and regional cooperation. According to him, Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of East and West, North and South, is becoming one of the main connectivity centers of Eurasia.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.