Azerbaijan to start construction work in Shusha’s Turshsu this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Construction of the Turshsu settlement in Shusha will begin this year, Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the 13th World Urban Forum held in Baku.

Karimov noted that the settlement will be built from scratch, and construction is scheduled to begin this year. It is hoped that resettlement to this settlement will also take place next year.

“Today, 1,411 former internally displaced persons, residents of Shusha, have settled in Shusha. Construction of residential buildings is ongoing, and a large-scale resettlement is planned for next year,” he added.

At the same time, this year a significant number of families are scheduled to be resettled to two villages in the Shusha region, Boyuk Galadara and Kichik Galadara, where restoration and repair work is underway.

Construction work in the tourist village of Dashalti will begin this summer. The project will be implemented by a private entrepreneur using private investment, and plans are in place to create a modern, magnificent tourist village there.

He stressed that, furthermore, a hiking trail to the famous local Katirli Waterfall is now ready, and all visitors can use this route to see the waterfall.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.