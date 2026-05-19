UN-Habitat expects soon opening of its office in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. A UN-Habitat office may soon open in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Director of the UN-Habitat Regional Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Irfan Ali said during the Eastern European and Central Asia Caucus at the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

"Our office currently covers 25 countries in Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, the Western Balkans, Türkiye, Russia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

Currently, the regional office is based in Istanbul, along with other UN agencies. We already have four country programs: in Kyiv, Ukraine, Moscow, Kosovo, and here in Baku. I hope we will soon have a project office in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan," he said.

Ali noted that rapid urbanization is occurring in the region, particularly in its Eastern European part.

"All countries in the region are vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, which we see everywhere, as well as to the risks of natural disasters. We remember what happened in Türkiye two years ago—the devastating earthquake. And many countries in the region are also exposed to similar risks. This motivates us to work more actively on strengthening resilience and make this topic a priority in our cooperation in the region," he added.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 to 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.