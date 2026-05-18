African delegate says WUF13 should deliver concrete decisions and practical results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The World Urban Forum (WUF13) should move beyond discussions and produce concrete, implementable decisions that lead to real-world outcomes, an African delegate told Trend on the sidelines of the global event in Baku.

Bashir Kanoute, secretary general of the International Observatory for Participatory Democracy for the African region, said the forum should translate commitments into practical steps rather than remaining a platform for general declarations.

“My expectation is that this forum should yield concrete decisions and turn those decisions into steps that can be implemented and that can yield real results,” Kanoute said. “There should be practical and implementable activities, not just meetings where great intentions are expressed.”

He said he was pleased to participate in WUF13 and described the organization of the event as high-level, adding that his initial impressions were very positive.

Kanoute also noted that this was his first visit to Azerbaijan, describing Baku as a beautiful city and saying he left with a favorable impression.