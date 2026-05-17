Serbia considers Azerbaijan true friendly country - Aleksandar Vučić

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić stated that Serbia considers Azerbaijan a true friendly country during a business meeting with representatives of the Azerbaijani business community, held as part of his visit to Baku, Trend reports.

The Serbian President noted the development of political and economic relations between the two countries, emphasizing that his meeting earlier in the day with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was productive and focused on new areas of cooperation.

He highlighted that the launch of direct flights between Baku and Belgrade has significantly strengthened bilateral ties. He also underlined the importance of expanding cooperation in tourism and increasing connections between Azerbaijani and Serbian tourism companies.

Aleksandar Vučić called on Azerbaijani business representatives to explore new investment opportunities in Serbia, noting strong potential in retail trade, spa and mountain tourism, and agricultural products.