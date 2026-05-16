UN-Habitat Executive Director greets world from capital of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach greeted the world from Baku, the corresponding video was posted on the WUF13 Azerbaijan account on their X page, Trend reports.

"As WUF13 prepares to open tomorrow in Baku, UN-Habitat Executive Director Anaclaudia Rossbach welcomes the world to the premier global forum on sustainable urbanization," the publication says.

It is noted that the registration of more than 40,000 people from more than 180 countries will advance the dialogue on the issue of ensuring adequate housing for all.