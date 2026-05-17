Baku Call to Action document to be adopted within WUF13 - deputy FM (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The Baku Call to Action document will be adopted within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku.

According to him, sessions, dialogues, assemblies, and multilateral events in various formats will be organized within the framework of the forum.

"These events will bring together government agencies, civil society organizations, private sector representatives, and other stakeholders," he said.

Rafiyev noted that the main outcome document of the forum will be the Baku Call to Action.

"The preparation of various outcome documents is planned within the framework of the forum. The primary document will be the 'Baku Call to Action.' Alongside this, chair summaries regarding the outcomes of various meetings will also be prepared. Those documents will contribute to the work of the High-Level Political Forum to be held at the UN Headquarters this July," the Deputy Minister added.