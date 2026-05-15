"Kharibulbul" festival concludes with concert by Sakina Ismayilova and her students (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. During the second half of the day in Shusha, a concert program was presented in front of the palace of Khan Gizi Natavan, featuring People's Artist Sakina Ismayilova and her students, Trend reports.

The musical evening featured the "Rast" dastgah.

The young singers delivered a unique mugham evening alongside their mentor. Sakina Ismayilova, a master performer of folk songs and mughams, celebrates her 70th anniversary this year.

The IX "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival concluded with these mugham performances, which represent both a musical heritage and a profound philosophy for the Azerbaijani people.