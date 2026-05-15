Kazakhstan proposes to create network of AI centers in Turkic-speaking countries

TURKESTAN, Kazakhstan, May 15. Kazakhstan proposes establishing a network of artificial intelligence centers across Turkic-speaking countries, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at an informal OTS summit in Turkestan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"In particular, we need to implement joint projects in the fields of satellite communications, navigation, and monitoring, thereby ensuring our integration. This will strengthen our technological independence and boost our innovative potential. The mutual exchange of experience, joint training of personnel, and the introduction of advanced technologies are of utmost importance. Therefore, I propose creating a network of artificial intelligence centers in Turkic countries," he said.

Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan plans to establish technology universities in the country under the “Artificial Intelligence University” format.

"An international conference titled ‘Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development’ was held in Shymkent with the participation of experts from the International Council. This event clearly demonstrated the cooperation and shared interests of our countries in this field. Last year, at a meeting in Gabala, I put forward a number of important initiatives regarding digital development and cybersecurity. In particular, I proposed establishing a center for digital monitoring and digital innovation within the Organization of Turkic States. These centers will open up new opportunities for the digital growth and prosperity of the organization’s member states. In addition, at that same representative assembly, I stated the need to establish a cybersecurity council. Such a council will help identify our countries’ vulnerabilities in the digital world and prevent threats to infrastructure. Through this structure, the relevant authorities of the Organization’s member states will be able to work efficiently by exchanging information. Kazakhstan has prepared a concept for this initiative and submitted it to the organization’s member states for approval. I believe that all the specific examples listed above serve the common interests of our nations, so we will act effectively and proactively in this direction,” Tokayev stated.