Turkmenistan and Türkiye discuss expanding business cooperation

Photo: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 14. Turkmenistan and Türkiye held discussions on prospects for expanding bilateral trade and business cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Ankara.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between Turkmen Ambassador to Türkiye Mekan Ishangulyev and representatives of the Türkiye-Turkmenistan Business Council under Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board.

The participants underscored the pivotal role of the Turkmen-Turkish Business Council in facilitating bilateral business meetings, trade exhibitions, and forums designed to deepen economic engagement. Turkish officials also conveyed a strong interest in broadening collaboration with Turkmen counterparts and expressed appreciation for the Turkmen side’s support of Turkish enterprises operating within Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the significance of sustained dialogue between governmental institutions and private sector actors to advance future bilateral initiatives.