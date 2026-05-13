Kazakhstan to launch metallurgical coke plant project in Karaganda region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 13. Kazakhstan will launch a new metallurgical coke production facility, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The government approved an investment agreement between the Ministry of Energy and Kazakhstan Success Coking Energy for the construction of the plant. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

The project provides for the construction of a plant with an annual capacity of up to 1 million tons of metallurgical coke in the village of Dubovka in the Abai district of the Karaganda Region.

Total private investment in the project will amount to 63.5 billion tenge (about $136.9 million at the exchange rate of 463.91 tenge per $1). The facility is expected to create up to 500 permanent jobs, while construction of an underground mine will generate an additional 500 jobs.

According to the government, the project is aimed at developing deep processing of coal raw materials, producing high-value-added products, and boosting Kazakhstan’s industrial capabilities. Coal chemical products are widely used in the energy, agriculture, metallurgy, and pharmaceutical sectors.

The project is also expected to reduce Kazakhstan’s dependence on coke imports, while surplus production will be exported after meeting domestic demand.

Production launch is scheduled for 2029. At the first stage, the plant’s capacity will reach up to 500,000 tons of coke annually, with full design capacity of around 1 million tons per year expected by the end of 2031.

The investor also committed to prioritizing the use of goods, works, and services from domestic producers during construction, supporting local suppliers and related industries.