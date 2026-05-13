Uzbekistan’s Flykhiva Airlines to launch Termez-Istanbul flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. Flykhiva Airlines is set to expand its international flight network with the launch of a new regular service connecting Termez and Istanbul, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

Starting May 30, the airline will operate flights on the Termez-Istanbul-Termez route twice a week, with scheduled departures on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Currently, Uzbekistan maintains a robust aviation connection with Türkiye, with 87 scheduled flights per week to Istanbul operating from Tashkent, Samarkand, Fergana, Urgench, and Bukhara.

These services are provided by Uzbekistan Airways, Qanot Sharq, Centrum Air, and Turkish Airlines.