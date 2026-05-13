Azerbaijan and Iran discuss diplomatic pathways to regional stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi discussed prospects for a diplomatic and political resolution of the situation surrounding Iran during a phone conversation today, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the telephone conversation covered bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, the current situation in the region, and the progress of the negotiation process in this context.

Araghchi shared detailed insights into the negotiation process. Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan supports efforts to resolve the conflict through peace and negotiations.

The ministers also exchanged views on other bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.