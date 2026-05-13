WUF13 discloses area of Azerbaijani pavillion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Azerbaijan's pavilion at WUF13 will cover an area of ​​1,500 square meters, Executive Director of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, Adil Mammadov, said during a media tour of the event venue, Trend reports.

According to him, 41 countries will be represented in the pavilions organized within the framework of WUF13. Representatives of about 14 foreign municipalities will also participate in the pavilions.

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will take place in Baku from May 17 to 22. The forum is organized as part of cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat). The event will be attended by government officials from various countries, representatives of the private sector, civil society, youth, and academic circles, as well as representatives of international organizations.