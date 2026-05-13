Azerbaijan and Türkiye hold next consular consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The next consular consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan and Türkiye have been held in Ankara, a source in the Azerbaijani MFA told Trend.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the consultations was led by Head of the Consular Department of the MFA Emil Safarov, and Head of the Turkish MFA's General Directorate for Consular Affairs and Citizens Abroad Gülsun Erkul.

The first part of the consultations held an exchange of views on the current state of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the consular field, including the development of the contractual and legal framework in the field, the protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens of the two states, the provision of necessary consular assistance to them, and the expansion of relations in the fields of justice (including legal assistance), labor and social protection.

The second part of the consultations was led by Ambassador Head of the Turkish MFA's General Directorate of Migration Policy and Visa Affairs, Esin Çakıl. The second part of the negotiations, in addition to the latest developments in the consular field, included exchange of experience on migration and visa policy, and discussions on emerging issues in the field of migration, and the Turkish side was informed about the visa and migration regulations applied by Azerbaijan within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) held in Baku in 2024.

After the consultations, the Azerbaijani delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Migration Department operating under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Türkiye. The delegation met with the Head of the General Department for Foreigners of the Migration Department, Fatih Ayna, thanked the other party for providing support in various projects regarding citizens of Azerbaijan currently living in Türkiye, and discussed issues of expanding cooperation.

The meetings were also attended by employees of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General's Office, and from the Turkish side, employees of the Ministries of Justice, Internal Affairs, and other relevant agencies.

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