President of Uzbekistan meets Brazilian Foreign Minister

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira during his visit to Tashkent, Trend reports via the press office of the Uzbek president.

During the meeting, the sides discussed further strengthening bilateral relations and elevating multifaceted cooperation to a new level. Particular emphasis was placed on establishing a systematic high-level dialogue and intensifying political and interparliamentary contacts.

The parties also focused on increasing trade turnover, expanding business ties, and promoting joint projects in the chemical, electrical engineering, pharmaceutical, and other industrial sectors.

Prospects for cooperation in agriculture, breeding, tourism, sports, and other areas were also highlighted. To facilitate the implementation of these initiatives, the creation of an intergovernmental commission was proposed.

The sides additionally exchanged views on current international issues and discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral events.