Lufthansa reveals loss despite growth in revenues in 1Q2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Lufthansa Group announces a loss in the first quarter of 2026, despite an 8% growth in revenue to 8.8 billion euro, Trend reports.

The company's loss narrowed to 612 million euro from 722 million euro a year earlier.

Lufthansa also said that it expects an additional cost of about 1.7 billion euro in fuel costs due to the events in the Middle East. However, the company didn't change its financial forecasts for 2026.

The Lufthansa Group is the second-largest airline group in Europe by passengers carried, as well as largest in Europe and fourth largest in the world by revenue.