Uzbekistan’s Almalyk Mining Plant to implement digital modeling for production management

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. The Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Plant (AMMP) is planning a major shift toward digital production management, focusing on the development of domestic software solutions and automated process control, Trend reports via AMMP.

The planned initiatives were discussed during a meeting with Doctors of Economics and Professors Shokhmansur Shoazamiy and Khairulla Rejapov from the National University of Uzbekistan.

In a move to optimize complex process chains, the plant plans to implement mathematical modeling and digital models. These tools are intended to enhance the efficiency of production cycles and improve the precision of management decisions across the enterprise.

The strategic roadmap also includes the full digitalization of the plant’s enterprise resource management (ERP) systems. By integrating scientific advancements directly into industrial practice, AMMP aims to achieve significant reductions in production losses and overall costs.

Furthermore, the plant intends to prioritize the implementation of energy-saving technologies and the automation of production processes. These planned initiatives follow recent consultations between AMMP’s Digital Industry division and leading scholars from the National University of Uzbekistan to align the plant's technical development with the "Smart Digital Republic" concept.