Iran highlights intensive activity of Bilasuvar customs checkpoint during war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Bilasuvar customs checkpoint in Ardabil Province, located in northwestern Iran, operated as one of the most active and secure customs during the U.S. and Israeli military airstrikes against Iran from February 28 to April 7, Deputy Governor for Economic Affairs of Ardabil Province Behrouz Khalili said at a meeting on investigation of the situation at the Bilasuvar County customs border checkpoint, Trend reports.

According to him, during the mentioned period, products worth more than $80 million were exported through the Bilasuvar border customs point.

Khalili noted that at the same time, 26,000 tons of essential products, livestock, and poultry products were imported into the country during the mentioned period.

He also said that orders for the import of 90,000 tons of products have been registered and will be implemented in the coming months.

The customs official added that over the past 60 days, more than 24,000 trucks have been registered to pass through the Bilasuvar border customs checkpoint.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

In addition, on April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and the negotiations are concluded in one way or another.

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