Turkmenistan, Cambodia explore new paths for trade cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 11. Turkmenistan and Cambodia explored opportunities to expand bilateral economic cooperation and strengthen business ties, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions occurred during a meeting between Neak Oknha Kith Meng, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Cambodia, and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov, during his visit to Phnom Penh.

The Turkmen side emphasized the importance of fostering direct contacts between the business communities of both countries and proposed enhancing cooperation through business forums, trade missions, and thematic online meetings.

The parties identified digital trade, regular exchanges of business delegations, participation in international exhibitions, and showcasing each country’s export potential as priority areas for collaboration.

Special attention was also given to strengthening engagement in the small and medium-sized enterprise sector and establishing connections between the free economic zones and industrial clusters of Turkmenistan and Cambodia.