President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Shukurbeyli village in Jabrayil district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. On May 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of Shukurbeyli village in the Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

The head of state first inaugurated the village’s new 360-seat school.

Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, and Rovshan Rzayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the developments in Shukurbeyli.

It was noted that Shukurbeyli is located within the administrative-territorial unit of the same name in the Jabrayil district, situated 18 kilometers southeast of the district center on a plain.

The village was occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1993. Prior to the occupation, the village had a school, a club, a library and a hospital, while the population was mainly engaged in viticulture, animal husbandry, grain farming and sericulture. The village was liberated from occupation by the courageous Azerbaijani Army during the Patriotic War in 2020. President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village in 2023.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev then briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the facilities established at the school.

It was noted that, similar to other new schools inaugurated in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, comprehensive conditions have been created here for both teachers and students. To ensure a high standard of education, the school is equipped with subject classrooms, physics, chemistry and biology laboratories, as well as specialized rooms for informatics, technology and initial military training. In addition, a library, assembly hall, gym and canteen are available for the use of teachers and students. Football and basketball courts have also been built on the school grounds.

The establishment of modern educational institutions is an important component of the large-scale reconstruction efforts underway in the liberated territories. These educational facilities, meeting the highest standards, are equipped with modern technologies and the necessary material and technical base.

Will be updated