Turkmenistan unveils plans for hydrogen purification complex at Seydi refinery

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 8. Turkmenistan plans to build a hydrogen gas purification and concentration complex at the Seydi oil refinery, Trend reports via Turkmennebit State Concern.

The project is included in the country’s 2026 socio-economic development and investment program.

In addition, construction will continue at the refinery’s water intake pumping station for the water supply and sewage treatment unit, which is designed to handle up to 145,920 cubic meters of water per day.

Situated in Lebap Province, the Seydi Oil Refinery remains one of Turkmenistan’s oldest and most strategically significant downstream assets. Established in the early 1970s alongside the development of the city of Seydi, the refinery continues to play a pivotal role in the nation’s refining capabilities and fuel supply.

In the first half of 2025, the refinery processed 269,400 tons of crude oil, representing a 21.7% increase relative to the same period in the previous year. This expansion supported higher production of gasoline, diesel, and bitumen, with reports indicating a concurrent upward trend in liquefied hydrocarbon gas output during the same period.