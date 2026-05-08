Turkmenistan eyes deepening agricultural cooperation with Japan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 8. Turkmenistan and Japan engaged in discussions on prospects for cooperation in the agricultural sector, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a meeting between Atadurdy Bayramov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan, and Takuma Miyaji, Chairman of the Environmental Committee of Japan’s House of Representatives and a member of the Japan-Turkmenistan interparliamentary friendship group.

The parties exchanged perspectives on advancing practical cooperation across several mutually beneficial sectors, including environmental protection.

Earlier, in March, Ambassador Bayramov and Ayano Kunimitsu, Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, reviewed the implementation of bilateral agreements and identified strategic sectors for future collaboration, highlighting progress achieved through recent high-level visits.

The Turkmen delegation also reiterated its readiness to host a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a mutually convenient time.